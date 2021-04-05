Biden's DOD Nominees Inherit COVID-19, Race Challenges

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- President Joseph Biden announced the nominations of Obama-era officials and a private-sector-executive-turned-Pentagon-official to lead key posts at the U.S. Department of Defense. Biden tapped Ronald Moultrie, who served on his transition team and occupied various intelligence roles dating back to the George H.W. Bush administration, as the next undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security. Biden also named Michael McCord, the director of civil-military programs at the Stennis Center for Public Service, as the next undersecretary for defense (comptroller), a role he previously held under the Obama administration. Michael Brown, former CEO of the cybersecurity company Symantec Corp., was named as...

