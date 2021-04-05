1st Circ. Doubts Ex-RI Gov. Shielded From Trucker Subpoena

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 2:47 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Monday appeared skeptical that the former governor of Rhode Island and other officials can cite legislative privilege to avoid turning over internal communications about a truck-toll program they discussed in the press. The panel heard arguments over whether the officials — former Ocean State Gov. Gina Raimondo, who is now U.S. Commerce Secretary, along with former state House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and former state House Rep. Stephen R. Ucci — can refuse subpoenas from trucking groups that say the toll program discriminates against out-of-state truckers. The trucking groups say the governor and the lawmakers gave interviews before the passage of the 2016 law...

