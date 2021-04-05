Wilkinson Barker Knauer Adds Partner From Akin Gump In DC

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Communications- and energy-focused firm Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP has added a partner specializing in media, telecommunications and related areas to its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Monday. Karen L. Milne, who was previously a senior counsel at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, will be part of several firm practice areas, including the Federal Communications Commission's enforcement group, the telecommunications and media practice, and the communications transactions practice. "We have known and admired Karen's work for many years," Wilkinson Barker Managing Partner Bryan Tramont said in a statement. "She is a top-notch communications and media advocate and shares our...

