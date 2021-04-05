Pierce Bainbridge Atty Lied To Beat Fee Dispute, Suit Says

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- John Pierce of Pierce Bainbridge PC threatened a rival attorney with a malpractice suit that was never authorized by the client in question and lied about that clients' mind set to get an attorney fee dispute lawsuit dismissed, according to a motion filed Monday that seeks to revive the suit. In Monday's filing, Philadelphia attorney Bruce Chasan said Pierce's alleged lies came to light when Lenwood "Skip" Hamilton, formerly their mutual client in a since-dismissed case whose value Pierce had touted at $1 billion, called him out of the blue in February. Chasan sued Pierce in 2018 for stealing Hamilton as...

