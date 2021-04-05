EQT Investors Seek Class Cert. In Suit Over $6.7B Merger

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 11:12 PM EDT) -- A group of investors have asked a Pennsylvania federal court to certify their class in a suit over the $6.7 billion merger between EQT Corp. and Rice Energy, which they say lost them millions as a result of misrepresentations. Investors including lead plaintiffs Government of Guam Retirement Fund and Northeast Carpenters Pension Fund, asked Friday that the court certify a class of "many thousands" of EQT and Rice shareholders who they say lost millions because the company and its executives allegedly misrepresented the viability and successes of the merger, which was supposed to save the company billions through synergies that ended up not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS