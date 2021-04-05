Illumina Wants FTC's Suit Over $8B Grail Deal Moved To Calif.

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Illumina Inc. has urged a D.C. federal judge to send the Federal Trade Commission's suit challenging the biotech firm's planned $8 billion takeover of Grail Inc. to California, where the companies are based. The FTC's suit seeking a preliminary injunction to block the merger belongs in a Golden State courtroom since Illumina is headquartered in San Diego and has other locations in the state, including two northern California offices, Illumina said in a Friday motion. Illumina said it founded Grail five years ago in San Diego and that many employees involved in the relevant talks regarding the current deal are located...

