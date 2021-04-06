FERC Order Offers Opening For State Aid To Power Projects

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- On March 18, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued an order[1] providing the first significant guidance on the application of the minimum offer price rule, or MOPR, to a renewable project in PJM Interconnection LLC's territory that is eligible to receive financial support under state law. In the order, FERC concludes that tax relief available to a solar project under a Virginia pollution control statute is excluded from the MOPR's definition of "state subsidy," because the tax relief is generally available to a range of different businesses, and is not directed at the PJM capacity market.[2] The order fills in gaps...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS