NJ Campaign Finance Suit Grows With New Malpractice Claim

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The former running mate of a convicted New Jersey mayor has added malpractice claims against attorney Michael Goldberg and his solo practice to his complaint over what he says is mishandled campaign finance reporting. The move comes after a state judge reversed an order disallowing the additional defendants. Goldberg and ex-Hoboken Mayor Peter J. Cammarano III filed "numerous false reports" with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission, according to an amended complaint Angel Alicea filed Friday. Goldberg served as general counsel to the 2009 campaign at issue, which preceded an election in which Cammarano became mayor but Alicea lost his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS