Power Co. Asks Texas Panel To Decide ERCOT's Immunity

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A power plant developer wants a Texas appellate court to lift an abatement and decide whether the state's primary grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc., enjoys governmental immunity, a highly anticipated answer the state's high court declined to provide last month. Panda Power Generation Infrastructure Fund LLC on Friday asked the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas to lift its October 2019 abatement order that paused the company's appeal of a Grayson County District Court's dismissal of its fraud case against ERCOT. The appellate court issued the order more than a year ago in anticipation of a Texas...

