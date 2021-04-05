Ex-Assistant US Attorney Joins Patterson Belknap In NY

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP has added a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York as a partner in its litigation department, the firm announced Monday. Lauren Schorr Potter joined Patterson Belknap's white collar defense and investigations group on April 1 after spending over six years working at the SDNY, which included a stint as co-chair of its violent and organized crime unit. Potter told Law360 that she chose to join Patterson Belknap and return to private practice because she was seeking a new challenge and was impressed by the quality of the firm's existing white...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS