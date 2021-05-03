Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Reagan Larkin Reagan Larkin has joined the Denver office of Messner Reeves LLP as a partner. Larkin, a litigator, has experience handling disputes in state and federal court, and in Colorado has represented clients on Colorado Supreme Court and Colorado Court of Appeals matters. She helps clients with contract disputes and various other real estate-related disputes. Gary Ogden Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP has hired a new partner for its office in Los Angeles. Gary Ogden joins the firm from The Ogden Law Group, and brings to Hinshaw experience helping developers, buyers and seller with a variety of real estate matters....

