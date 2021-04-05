Total E&P Asks Texas Justices To Let It Litigate $41M Dispute

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Total E&P asked the Texas Supreme Court to find its $41 million contract dispute was wrongfully kicked to arbitration, arguing the justices must step in to clear up confusion over whether "mere reference" to arbitration rules in a contract makes questions of arbitrability the domain of an arbitrator. In a petition for review Friday, Total E&P USA Inc. urged the state's high court to reinstate a trial court order allowing its suit against MP Gulf of Mexico LLC to proceed in court. Total is seeking a declaration that it doesn't owe about $41 million to MP and argues that the trial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS