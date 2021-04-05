DOJ Can't Enforce Trump-Era Immigration Court Overhaul

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Sunday blocked the U.S. Department of Justice from enforcing a Trump-era rule that sought to speed up removal proceedings by changing the immigration court appeals process, putting the rule on ice while immigrant legal advocacy organizations challenge it in court. U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon granted a coalition of nonprofit immigration advocacy organizations' bid to stay the rule created by the Executive Office for Immigration Review, finding the public comment period provided by the agency was likely insufficient and that the nonprofit legal services providers had shown likely irreparable harm in the absence of a stay....

