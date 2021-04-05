High Court Rejects Alex Jones' Appeal In Sandy Hook Case

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a First Amendment appeal by Infowars host Alex Jones in litigation brought against him by the parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook mass shooting, leaving in place a Connecticut court's sanctions against Jones for threatening opposing counsel. The high court's rejection comes after the Connecticut Supreme Court said last month that a trial court didn't violate Jones' free speech rights in sanctioning him for threatening the parents' counsel in a radio broadcast ahead of a court hearing and for repeatedly flouting discovery orders. State Judge Barbara N. Bellis had imposed...

