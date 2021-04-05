NRA Ch. 11 Is Bid To Keep 'Stranglehold' On Org, NY AG Says

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The New York attorney general's office argued Monday that the National Rifle Association's Chapter 11 was filed in bad faith, telling a Texas bankruptcy judge that the organization's leadership deceived its board of directors and made the filing to duck regulatory actions by the Empire State. During the first day of a trial over multiple parties' motion to dismiss the bankruptcy case, Assistant Attorney General Monica Connell said in opening arguments that NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre hid his intention to move the organization into bankruptcy in Texas from the board, and did so to maintain what she called a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS