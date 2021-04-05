Dynamex Covers Grubhub Classification Fight, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court's holding that its Dynamex decision applies retroactively gives a clear path forward to a former Grubhub driver's attempt to undo a bellwether ruling that he is an independent contractor ineligible for expense reimbursement and overtime pay, the driver has argued in a Ninth Circuit filing. In a supplemental brief filed Friday in a closely watched case, Raef Lawson argued that the California Supreme Court's January holding in a separate case cements his argument that he was a Grubhub employee and not an independent contractor, contrary to a district court's ruling under an earlier standard. The state high...

