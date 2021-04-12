Texas Jury Clears KeyMe In IP Trial Over Key Duplication Tech

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury on Monday sided with key duplication kiosk maker KeyMe LLC in a dispute over self-service key duplication technology, finding that KeyMe hadn't infringed any patents initially issued to a rival key kiosk maker. The Hillman Group had accused New York-based KeyMe of infringing six of its patents covering the deployment and management of the kiosks. The patents at the heart of the dispute pertain to "critical mechanical and electrical systems" for identifying an existing key and cutting that pattern onto a blank key, Hillman said in a proposed pre-trial order. But after a six-day trial, an Eastern...

