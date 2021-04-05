How NY's Cannabis Legalization Act Prioritizes Equity

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 3:15 PM EDT) -- After years of fits and starts, New York finally legalized adult-use cannabis last week and expanded its previously restrictive medical cannabis program. As the nation's third largest economy and fourth most populous state, New York has the opportunity to set the gold standard for state cannabis industries. New York's Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, or MRTA, establishes industry governing bodies, the Cannabis Control Board and the Office of Cannabis Management; creates license types across the commercial cannabis activity spectrum; sets up a social and economic equity plan; and allocates a significant portion of tax revenue from cannabis sales to social and...

