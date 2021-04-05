Fintech Seeks $2B Valuation In Latham, Davis Polk-Led IPO

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Cloud-based digital banking platform provider Alkami was one of at least two companies Monday that laid out its plans for an IPO, saying it wants to raise $141 million in an initial public offering valuing it at about $2 billion, guided by Latham and Davis Polk. Plano, Texas-based Alkami Technology Inc. said it plans to sell 6 million shares for between $22 and $25 each, which would raise $141 million at midpoint. Alkami's underwriters also have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 900,000 shares, which could raise another roughly $21.2 million, according to its statement and filing with...

