Fed. Circ. Told Samsung's FRAND Bid Distorts Int'l Norms

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Ericsson told the Federal Circuit on Friday that Samsung's attempt to get it to overturn U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap's decision barring the companies from fighting over patents essential to the 4G and 5G wireless standards exclusively in China "rests on a funhouse-mirror version of international norms." Ericsson Inc.'s brief came after Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. appealed Judge Gilstrap's preliminary injunction in January maintaining his right to hear Ericsson's suit claiming that Samsung refused to accept a fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory, or FRAND, rate when renegotiating a cross-license agreement, but without interfering with a Chinese court's ability to hear Samsung's suit seeking...

