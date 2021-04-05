Troutman-Led GameStop Unveils Potential $1B Stock Offering

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- GameStop, whose stock has swung wildly since January, said Monday it plans to sell up to 3.5 million shares through an "at the market" offering that will grant the video game retailer flexibility to sell its stock incrementally at favorable prices, potentially raising $1 billion. GameStop Corp., advised by Troutman Pepper, said it may spend proceeds on "transformation initiatives and product category expansion" or to bolster its balance sheet. So-called at-the-market offerings allow public companies to raise fresh capital in phases over time, depending on market conditions. These registered offerings differ from traditional follow-on offerings where companies set a fixed price...

