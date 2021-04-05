Ex-CMS Worker, DOJ Say Insider Trading Conviction Must Go

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 11:02 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors and a former Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services employee found guilty of insider trading both have urged the Second Circuit to nix his conviction and vacate his sentence, arguing that the charges no longer hold up in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's Bridgegate decision. Christopher Worrall was convicted of insider trading in May 2018. Worrall and his former colleague David Blaszczak had shared pending changes to Medicare reimbursement rates that informed a pair of Deerfield Management analysts' trades in health care stock, according to prosecutors. At the time, the trial was perceived as part of a...

