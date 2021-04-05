Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Can't Criminalize No-Poach Pacts, Chamber Says

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 11:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce assailed the U.S. Department of Justice for launching the federal government's first criminal case targeting agreements between competitors to not hire each other's workers, asserting before a Texas federal court that there's no precedent establishing criminal treatment for no-poach deals.

In a proposed amicus backing a motion to dismiss a case against Surgical Care Affiliates LLC — a unit of UnitedHealth Group — the Chamber said Friday that criminal charges are reserved only for acts that are per se — or automatically — illegal, and that so far neither Congress nor the courts have deemed no-poach...

