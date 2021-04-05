Defense Bar Seeks Redo Of Pa. Ruling On Shared Liability

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen defense bar organizations have urged the Pennsylvania Superior Court to grant an en banc rehearing after a two-judge panel said in a recent decision that a state law largely barring joint and several liability only applies when a plaintiff's own negligence is called into question. Groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Pennsylvania Coalition for Civil Justice Reform, as well as several large health care systems, said the panel's decision last month threatened a decade-old understanding that the state's so-called Fair Share Act barred defendants from being put on the hook for the entirety of...

