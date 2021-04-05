FCC Probes Delays In Rolling Out 911 Vertical Location Data

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission says it will investigate delays by wireless service providers including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon in delivering vertical location data to help pinpoint 911 callers' whereabouts. An FCC mandate required wireless carriers to have the capacity in place by April 3 to deliver Z-axis information about callers, which would allow emergency responders to quickly locate their address, even inside multistory buildings. But the three major carriers have asked the agency for an 18-month extension to meet the technical requirements of the rule issued in 2015, a delay that Jessica Rosenworcel, the FCC's acting chairwoman, said was unacceptable....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS