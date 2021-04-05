8th Circ. Backs Benefits For Nurse Fired Over Fentanyl Use

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit upheld a win Monday for a nurse who sought disability benefits after he relapsed during recovery from a fentanyl addiction and was fired for using while at work. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel backed a Missouri district court's ruling that Kansas City Life Insurance Co. owes certified nurse anesthetist Ronald Bernard disability benefits under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, finding there wasn't evidence to support his insurer's claims that Bernard wasn't disabled before his disability insurance coverage ended. Kansas City Life Insurance had argued that Bernard's firing wasn't the result of an addiction that left...

