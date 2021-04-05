Portland Residents Sue Feds Over $800M I-5 Project

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A group of Portland, Oregon, residents on Friday sued the Federal Highway Administration, alleging it failed to lead a proper environmental review of an $800 million freeway interchange project that's near a middle school. The FHWA in November published its findings that the Interstate 5 Rose Quarter Improvement Project would have no significant impact on the human or natural environment in the area based on an environmental assessment completed by the agency. But local community groups No More Freeways, Neighbors for Clean Air and Eliot Neighborhood Association say the FHWA violated the National Environmental Policy Act by not completing a more...

