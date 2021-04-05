Law360's 2021 International Arbitration Editorial Board

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2021 International Arbitration Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2021 International Arbitration Editorial Advisory Board are: Meriam Al-Rashid, Eversheds Sutherland Meriam Al-Rashid, partner and global co-chair of international arbitration and co-head of Latin America at Eversheds Sutherland, advises clients on complex international disputes with a focus on public international law, including issues related to human rights, international investment arbitration, international commercial arbitration and foreign investor risk management. Frances Bivens, Davis Polk &...

