Ryder Worker Gets Another Shot At Slip-And-Fall Suit

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Superior Court on Monday revived a suit by a Ryder Truck Rental and Maintenance Services employee alleging that a staffing services company is responsible for her slipping and falling after a temporary worker mopped the bathrooms, saying there's a dispute as to which company controlled the temporary worker. The trial court had granted summary judgment in the suit, filed by Barbara Wenninger against HTSS Inc. and the temporary worker, Michael Kramer, finding that the "borrowed employee" doctrine dictates that Kramer be treated as an employee of Ryder, and therefore Wenninger's only available recovery was through workers' compensation. According to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS