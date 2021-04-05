Ex-Alaska Native Corp. Worker Sues Aetna For ERISA Benefits

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A Florida woman who once worked for Arctic Slope Regional Corp., one of 13 Alaska Native regional corporations, sued Aetna on Monday in a bid to win long-term disability benefits she says she was unfairly denied. In a suit filed in the Southern District of Florida, Mary Cooper says Aetna Life Insurance Co. has violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by denying her long-term disability benefits to which she is entitled under her former employer's group disability policy. "As the decision maker and payor of plan benefits, Aetna administered the claim with a conflict of interest and the bias this created...

