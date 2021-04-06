Music IP Duo Rejoins Arent Fox From Akerman

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A pair of New York copyright attorneys who have represented artists including the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and Bob Marley have returned to Arent Fox LLP after a nearly six-year stint at Akerman LLP. Arent Fox LLP announced April 1 that it has hired back partners Ross J. Charap and Matthew L. Finkelstein, who both left Arent Fox for Akerman in 2015. With them, Arent Fox also added Akerman attorneys Celeste M. Moy as of counsel and Jackie Robinson as an associate. The group's work focuses on representing copyright holders in the music business. "The prodigal sons return," Charap told Law360 on...

