Ex-Solicitor General Of Texas Returns To Gibson Dunn

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The former solicitor general of Texas has rejoined his former firm, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, in Houston, where he will put his experience as the state's top appellate lawyer to work on constitutional law matters, class actions and commercial litigation. The firm announced Monday that Kyle D. Hawkins, who practiced with the firm for about five years before joining the Office of the Attorney General, has returned. Hawkins served Texas as assistant solicitor general from 2017 to 2018 and then as solicitor general until January 2021, when he announced he was resigning the post. Hawkins told Law360 on Monday he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS