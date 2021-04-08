Pitfalls For Out-Of-State Contractors In Texas Post-Disaster

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The February freeze in Texas left behind a wake of destruction: burst pipes, flooded buildings and all of the structural problems that water damage entails. In response, out-of-state contractors rushed in to provide much-needed remediation and repair services. Some states require contractors to be licensed in them, but Texas is not one of them. However, unknown to many contractors and attorneys, there are laws in Texas specifically relating to post-disaster work — laws that can result in costly fines or loss of payment if broken. These laws dictate whether or not a contractor can require a deposit and the process by...

