FDA Alum Heads To Cooley Amid Active Life Sciences Scene

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Cooley LLP said Tuesday it hired a veteran enforcement official from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to be a partner in its litigation and health care regulatory practices, making it the latest big firm to bolster its work around what has become a particularly active life sciences scene. Sonia Wadhwa Nath joins the firm following nearly 12 years with the FDA, where she most recently served as senior counsel in the Office of the Chief Counsel. She returns to the private sector as Cooley is responding to an increase in demand from life sciences, medical device and health care companies...

