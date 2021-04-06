Ga. Justices To Review Clerks' Immunity Over False Arrest

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court has agreed to review whether two Atlanta municipal court clerks are protected by quasi-judicial immunity on claims they caused a woman's wrongful arrest by failing to pull a canceled warrant from a crime database. Georgia justices granted review Monday in the negligence and false arrest suit brought against Municipal Court of Atlanta staff Rashida Davis and Kyra Dixon in January 2019 by Georgia resident Gai Spann. Her complaint that Davis and Dixon caused her unlawful arrest in January 2018 was dismissed by a state trial court on the basis they had immunity, and that decision was affirmed...

