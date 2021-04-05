BIA Bashed For Treating Domestic Abuse As A 'Quirk'

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge praised his colleagues on Monday for reviving the asylum claim of a domestic abuse survivor, in a concurring opinion that bashed the Board of Immigration Appeals for treating her ordeal as a one-off. U.S. Circuit Judge Richard Paez, who sat on the three-judge panel that overturned the BIA decision, wrote in a concurring opinion that not only had attorneys for asylum-seeker Maria Rodriguez Tornes shown that the violence she faced stemmed from her feminist beliefs — a protected ground — but they also explained exactly how abusive behaviors grew out of sexist social norms. Testimony offered by...

