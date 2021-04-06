11th Circ. Won't Return Citizenship Lost Over Crime Question

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit will not overturn the conviction that stripped a man of his citizenship after he pled guilty to lying on a citizenship form question that asked whether he had ever committed a crime for which he had not been arrested. Rafael Izquierdo, who was born in Cuba, says that he didn't understand the charges or ramifications of pleading guilty to unlawfully procuring his U.S. citizenship and that the form question was unconstitutionally vague, but the panel unanimously disagreed with him on all counts in an unpublished opinion handed down Monday. "This case involves a single straightforward offense," the panel...

