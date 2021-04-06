Forest Service Says Groups, Tribes Can't Fight Uranium Mine

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Arizona tribes and environmental groups missed the mark and can't lawfully challenge a federal decision to greenlight the reopening of a dormant uranium mine six miles from Grand Canyon National Park, the U.S. government told the Ninth Circuit on Monday. The U.S. Forest Service told the court that it should uphold a lower court's ruling rejecting an attempt by the Havasupai Tribe, the Grand Canyon Trust and others to kill the Canyon Mine approvals because the challenge focused on the wrong federal decision. That's because the actual, final approvals that could conceivably cause the plaintiffs harm came decades ago when mining...

