Ex-Judge Joins Condon Tobin In Dallas

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 2:10 PM EDT) -- A former judge on a Texas appellate court recently joined Condon Tobin Sladek Thornton Nerenberg PLLC as a partner leading its appellate and special issues practice. Former Fifth Court of Appeals judge Bill Whitehill started at the Dallas-based business law firm after spending about five years on the bench, Condon Tobin announced Monday. Before that, he spent over 32 years as an associate and partner at Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP, now known as Foley & Lardner LLP. Whitehill left the bench in December after losing the 2020 general election against his Democratic challenger, now-Justice Dennise Garcia. Whitehill was one of three...

