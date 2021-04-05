GE Agrees To Drop Injunction Bid In Dispute With Siemens

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 11:29 PM EDT) -- General Electric Co. has agreed to withdraw its motion for a preliminary injunction in its trade secrets spat with Siemens Energy Inc. over highly sought-after gas turbine contracts, saying in a statement Monday that Siemens says it has removed GE's confidential information from its systems. GE sued Siemens in January, claiming that the German company used its trade secrets to fix the contracts. GE said that Siemens exploited the confidential information, in part, to secure contracts to augment its September 2020 initial public offering, according to the suit filed in Virginia federal court. GE had asked the court to prohibit any...

