Green Light Sought For Huge Class In U Of Miami ERISA Suit

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A group of University of Miami retirement plan beneficiaries urged a Florida federal court to certify their proposed class action covering nearly 16,000 current and former employees who allegedly saw the school's $1 billion retirement plan saddled with excessive fees. Named plaintiffs Augustino Santiago, Lilly Leyva, Guillermo Creamer and Maria Aceituno filed a motion for class certification Monday seeking court approval to move ahead on behalf of anyone who was either a direct participant or a beneficiary of the University of Miami Retirement and Savings Plan starting in May 2014 until now. The sprawling size of the proposed class means handling...

