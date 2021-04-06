Venezuela Rebuts Koch's Quick Win Bid In $400M Award Suit

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Venezuela urged a D.C. federal judge to not immediately rule on a suit to confirm a $400 million arbitration award filed by two Swiss Koch Industries affiliates, arguing the companies have not yet fully calculated the interest accrued on the judgment amount. Koch Minerals Sàrl and Koch Nitrogen International Sàrl have been trying to confirm their awards from the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes since 2017 as compensation for the Republic of Venezuela improperly nationalizing their fertilizer plant investments in 2010. The companies are two of many trying to nab shares of Citgo — commonly called the "foreign crown...

