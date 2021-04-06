Gibson Dunn, Wilson Sonsini Steer $1.3B Robotics SPAC Deal

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Utah-based robot developer Sarcos Robotics said Tuesday it plans to go public at a $1.3 billion valuation through a merger with an industrial-focused blank-check company with steering from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Once the merger with Rotor Acquisition Corp. closes, Sarcos, which is developing a wearable robot for industrial workers, will be renamed Sarcos Technologies and Robotics Corp. and list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "STRC," according to a release from the companies. Blank-check companies, also known as special purpose acquisition companies, are shell entities that raise money through initial public offerings in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS