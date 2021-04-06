Goodwin Leads Ares To $1.7B Distressed US Real Estate Fund

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles-headquartered asset manager Ares, guided by Goodwin Procter LLP, has finalized its latest U.S. real estate investment vehicle after nabbing roughly $1.7 billion from investors, and the fund has already made nine investments, the firm said Tuesday. The new fund from Ares Management Corp., called Ares U.S. Real Estate Opportunity Fund III LP, was oversubscribed and surpassed its original target of $1.5 billion, according to a statement. It represents the largest U.S. real estate equity fundraise in Ares' history. The fund will target distressed opportunities, as well as "selective development opportunities." The fund has already made nine investments, although the...

