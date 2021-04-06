Energen To Pay $5.6M To End Off-Lease Fuel Use Claims

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 2:27 PM EDT) -- A class of Colorado royalty owners and Energen Resources Corp. asked a New Mexico federal court to sign off on a $5.6 million settlement reached to end long-running litigation alleging the energy company shorted the owners on payments through its use of gas from their properties as off-lease fuel. In a joint motion for preliminary approval Monday, the energy company that was absorbed by Diamondback Energy Inc. in 2018 and the class of royalty owners told the court the agreement represents a full recovery for the class and alleviates the need for further costly litigation in a suit that has been...

