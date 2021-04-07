Litigation Funder Urges Rethinking, Limiting Eni Subpoena

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- U.S. litigation funder Drumcliffe Partners has urged a Delaware federal judge to reconsider approving Italian oil giant Eni's subpoena against it, saying the circumstances surrounding the discovery authorization have changed since it got the green light. Eni SpA was embroiled in a yearslong fight against the Nigerian government. The country claimed that an oil prospecting license that Eni bought with Royal Dutch Shell PLC was granted through corruption, and so it blocked the companies from converting their license into one for oil mining. Drumcliffe entities got entangled in the dispute after Eni accused them of funding Nigeria's attempt to recover $1.09 billion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS