Corporate Attys Press Texas Lawmakers For Business Court

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Texas needs its own business court system, commercial attorneys told lawmakers on Tuesday, arguing that the state's current lack of business-specific legal venues is driving companies to file disputes elsewhere. Establishing a business court system in Texas is an initiative that has been unsuccessfully pushed in previous legislative sessions. But it has the support of Gov. Greg Abbott, who added it to his list of budget priorities this year. During a hearing covering several measures, the Texas House Committee on Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence gathered testimony from business attorneys largely in favor of a bill to create a business court and...

