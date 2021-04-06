Antitrust Experts Join Bona Law As Dallas, NY Partners

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Bona Law PC has added two antitrust veterans to its Dallas and New York offices, who together bring more than a half-century of experience, the firm said Tuesday. Pat Pascarella, a former lawyer in the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division who also served as AT&T's chief in-house antitrust counsel for 12 years, will head the antitrust boutique's new office in Dallas — the San Diego-based firm's fifth U.S. location. He was previously a partner with Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP. Jim Lerner, a global antitrust attorney who has represented clients before competition enforcers in numerous high-profile U.S. and international criminal and civil...

