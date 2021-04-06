1st Circ. Not Buying CPA's Innocence In Late Pol's Tax Fraud

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit appeared unpersuaded by an accountant's argument Tuesday that a jury lacked the proof to convict him of conspiring to help a now-deceased Massachusetts state senator defraud the IRS out of $600,000, with one judge calling a tax maneuver "a little fishy." John Nardozzi, who worked as a certified public accountant for state Sen. Brian Joyce, was found guilty in October of a scheme to cheat the IRS by taking money that should have been reported as income on Joyce's corporate tax return and repurposing it to minimize Joyce's tax liability. Nardozzi's attorney, Seth Kretzer, told the First Circuit...

