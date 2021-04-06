FERC Gave Grid Builder Unfair Advantage, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission overstepped when it carved out an exception that allowed companies to skip the competitive contractor process when aiming to address "urgent reliability needs" that came up with grid projects, the D.C. Circuit was told. In the six years since the agency handed down the exception, ISO New England has used it to "exclude 96.7% of projects from competition" and FERC hasn't done anything about it, LSP Transmission Holdings II told the appellate court in a Monday brief. "In doing so, the commission ignored evidence, abandoned the requirements of its orders, undermined long-range transmission planning, and allowed...

